OnePlus hosts global 5G ‘Snowbot Battle’ in Finland

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday began its 5G gaming event, the Snowbot Battle in Ruka, Finland.

OnePlus claims this to be a “first-of-its-kind tournament ” leveraging 5G.

The tournament will end on March 12. March. The 5G gaming tournament allows for OnePlus community members across the globe to control the ‘custom-made’ snowball-firing robots in real-time on OnePlus ’page OnePlus.com/snowbots. Users can control the 5G-powered OnePlus Snowbots in a real-time snowball fight controlled virtually.

The Snowbots were built with a OnePlus 5G device acting as both the brain and the eyes of each robot. The brand has leveraged a 5G network enabled by Finnish operator Elisa. When controlling the robots in real-time through 5G, the camera of the OnePlus 5G device will function as the eyes of the robot, allowing the user to see the target and aim with an accuracy within 1 mm.

Users will be able to control one of the four Snowbots and fire snowballs at the robots of the opposing team while avoiding getting hit by the adversary.

“The OnePlus Snowbot Battle is the perfect opportunity to show thousands of our community members the potential of real-time 5G network with low latency and ultra-high speed, enabling players to reach new levels of gaming performance on their smartphones anywhere” Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe said.

OnePlus utilised over 80 custom-made parts to create the Snowbots. It allows the 50 mm diameter barrel in the bots to shoot snowballs up to 200 meters at more than 120 mph. It has a 1-litre tank of air which can be used completely with a single full charge. The robots can fire up to two snowballs per second, allowing users to unload the full nine-snowball revolver in under five seconds. The Snowbots have a special shielding with the same 6000-series aircraft-grade aluminium used in some OnePlus devices.

The event is held ahead of OnePlus’ launch of its next 5G device the OnePlus 8. The brand launched its first 5G device, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 8 is expected to launch sometime in April according to media reports.