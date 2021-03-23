OnePlus launches new series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus R

OnePlus on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 9 series in at a virtual event.

The brand launched its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones as part of the flagship series. It also launched the OnePlus 9R to deliver a relatively affordable flagship-like experience.

Apart from the new flagship phones, OnePlus introduced its first connected wearable for global markets, the OnePlus Watch.

The brand has partnered with the Hasselblad Camera for mobile system for its flagship camera experience on the OnePlus 9 series. It is focused on the company’s new standard for smartphone colour performance – Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad – and premium hardware for improved image quality. OnePlus and Hasselblad jointly calibrated the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sensors.

“The OnePlus 9 Series represents a key milestone for OnePlus flagship smartphones. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will give users the ability to capture their own iconic moments with more accurate colours and premium image quality,” said Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus

The phones are 5G ready powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and the Adreno 660 GPU for graphics.

The OnePlus 9 series comes with gaming features such as the Pro Gaming Mode which blocks app notifications, calls and other distractions while users are playing mobile games. It also introduces an improved five-layer gaming-grade cooling system, OnePlus Cool Play.

Fo Audio, the nePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro come with dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7 inches 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20.1:9.

As for the OS, the device will run on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

It has 4,500 mAh battery and supports 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with both LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a quad rear camera setup which includes 48MP main camera features with a custom-designed IMX789 sensor, co-engineered with Sony. It supports technologies including 2x2 on-chip lens (OCL), 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO, and DOL-HDR.

It also comes with a 50MP ultra-wide camera which uses a 1/1.56” Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. It has a 16 MP front camera.

The phone will come in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Blac colours.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel. It has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone supports warp charge 65T for charging.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It has a 16 MP front camera.

The phone comes in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black colours.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9 R comes with a 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device also runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform with the X55 5G chipset. It is powered by the Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65.

It has a quad rear camera system with a 48 MP main camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens and 16 MP front camera.

The phone will come in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch is the brand’s first smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection.

The device offers up to two weeks of battery life, the brand said. It comes with a 402 mAh battery.

The watch features 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with over 110 workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running.

It offers metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. It has a built-in GPS, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders. It can be managed on the OnePlus Health app.

Price and availability

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 go on sale on April 1 and April 15, respectively. Prior to open sales, the OnePlus Community will be able to get the new OnePlus 9 Pro on March 31 as part of the early access sale.

The OnePlus 9 series will start at ₹49,999 in India for the base 8+128 GB variant of OnePlus 9. The 12GB+256GB variant of the OnePlus 9 is priced at ₹54,999.

The pricing of the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro will start at ₹64,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It is priced at ₹69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The OnePlus 9R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12+256 GB variant. The OnePlus Watch classic edition priced at ₹14,999.