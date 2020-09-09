OnePlus launches OxygenOS 11 Open Beta version

OnePlus has launched an open beta version of OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, for users of the OnePlus 8 series.

Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be one of the first devices to get the Android 11 experience.

“Thanks to our close collaboration with Google, OnePlus is one of the first smartphone brands to be able to officially bring Android 11 to you – on the day it is officially launched – with the first open beta of OxygenOS 11,” Gary C., OxygenOS Product Lead wrote in a post on the OnePlus community forum.

The open beta version of the OxygenOS 11 brings about major design overhaul and is aimed at being “faster and smoother” than its predecessors.

The UI has been revamped to make it more detailed. A new ‘gaming toolbox’ has been added with switches for Fnatic mode, WhatsApp, Instagram and Screen Recorder available in a single space. It has also included a new feature to prevent mis-touch, aimed at making gaming easier.

OnePlus has also added a shortcut key for the Dark Mode in the pull-down menu for quick settings. The new design also includes an Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. The OS also includes the Always-on ambient Display function and custom Schedule/All day option.

A detailed guide for switching to the open beta version of the OS as well as switching back to the stable official version has been published on the community forum. The open beta program is available for users in North America, Europe, and India.