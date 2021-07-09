OnePlus Nord 2 5G to launch in India on July 22

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be officially launched for users in India and Europe on July 22.
Amazon has listed the smartphone in India through a dedicated microsite.
“Join us on July 22 as we officially introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 5G for our users in Europe and India,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote in a post on the OnePlus forum.
Not many details have been provided about the smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year.
Lau, in his post, confirmed that the phone will be powered by the AI-focused Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.
The device is rumoured to retain the hole-punch display design that debuted on the original OnePlus Nord in 2020.
“The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC,” wrote Lau.
In terms of specifications, the phone is rumoured to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a triple rear camera setup, as per reports along with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will include a 4,500mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord launched last year was one of the brand’s most successful products ever, Lau said.
“In Europe and India, Nord achieved the best first days of sales in OnePlus history and was the most pre-ordered product ever on Amazon India,” Lau said.
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is likely to go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale in India, which is scheduled to take place between July 26–27.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...