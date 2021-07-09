OnePlus Nord 2 5G to launch in India on July 22

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be officially launched for users in India and Europe on July 22.

Amazon has listed the smartphone in India through a dedicated microsite.

“Join us on July 22 as we officially introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 5G for our users in Europe and India,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote in a post on the OnePlus forum.

Not many details have been provided about the smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year.

Lau, in his post, confirmed that the phone will be powered by the AI-focused Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

The device is rumoured to retain the hole-punch display design that debuted on the original OnePlus Nord in 2020.

“The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC,” wrote Lau.

In terms of specifications, the phone is rumoured to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a triple rear camera setup, as per reports along with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will include a 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord launched last year was one of the brand’s most successful products ever, Lau said.

“In Europe and India, Nord achieved the best first days of sales in OnePlus history and was the most pre-ordered product ever on Amazon India,” Lau said.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is likely to go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale in India, which is scheduled to take place between July 26–27.