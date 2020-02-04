OnePlus named India’s top premium smartphone brand

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus became the top player in the Indian premium smartphone segment by securing 33 per cent of the market share, as per Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service report 2019. The OnePlus 7 model emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in 2019.
According to the company’s report, the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro drove the brand’s ultra-premium smartphone shipments. The contribution of OnePlus’ ultra-premium segment to the overall OnePlus portfolio grew from 2 per cent in 2018 to a whopping 25 per cent in 2019.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, OnePlus registered record shipments in 2019 as it surpassed two million shipments in a year in India.
Speaking on the brand’s success in India, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, said that 2019 has been a remarkable year for the OnePlus community. Lau said he hoped that the OnePlus team would remain dedicated to creating the burdenless and “best-in-class” user experience.
According to Counterpoint Research Analyst Karn Chauhan, “OnePlus’ ongoing retail expansion in India can be attributed to the increased sales volumes. Its recent partnerships with renowned retail distributors helped the company to become the top player. OnePlus’ efforts to extend its brand experience to retail customers through ‘OnePlus Experience Centres’ have also played a crucial role in its growth.
According to the company, the predominant factor for OnePlus’ growing success is its effective pricing strategy. The brand gained goodwill by strong word-of-mouth communication from existing users, which also led OnePlus to have over 5 million users in India.
Lau further added that their latest development is a testament that their approach is resonating well with the OnePlus community in India.
Overall, the premium smartphone segment in India registered its highest ever recorded shipments in 2019. The segment grew 29 per cent in the year. Similarly, the ultra-premium segment (over ₹45,000) emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with 63 per cent YoY growth.
