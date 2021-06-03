Online gaming helps in honing analytical skills: AIGF report

As online gaming gains strong traction in the country, especially during the pandemic times, its perception seems to be fast transcending from being just an entertainment activity to helping in honing analytical skills. Many gamers now also believe it can be taken up as a profession.

According to a report by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), 76 per cent of gamers in a survey said they believe that by regularly assessing the best way to win a game, they could develop strong analytical skills. More than half (57 per cent) felt that an individual could hone practical life skills with online games the same way they would through a whole day at the workplace. Reflexes, strategy and logic, determination and understanding risk-return was listed out as key skills for gamers.

AIGF is the not-for-profit apex body for India’s online skill gaming industry. Its report was based on face-to-face and telephonic interviews conducted with over 2440 Indians of all ages across 11 cities in India in November-December 2020.

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “Varied skills like critical thinking, creative thinking, decision making and problem-solving are essential for one’s growth in life. Through this research, we sought to understand whether consumers genuinely realise the value of mobile gaming. This study has helped us conclude that gaming is a way to collaborate, engage, and it is becoming a sector where people want to build their careers.”

“Interestingly, gamers also revealed that they exhibited a more favourable attitude towards their online gaming teammates in comparison to their real-life work relationships. 56 per cent gamers said they were more likely to be honest with their gaming teammates than with their work colleagues (51 per cent). The difference was more pronounced among Gen Z (18-24 years) versus those above the age of 45,” AIGF said in a statement.

Also, about one in every four gamers beleives that online gaming can be taken up as a profession reflecting a shift in the industry. “Lockdowns and social distancing during the past year saw an increasing number of people turn their passion for gaming into a full-time career. Today, a professional gamer who has signed up with an e-sports company can earn anywhere around ₹5,000-45,000 per month. The 2019 India series of a popular mobile game saw the regional finalist team win ₹4,50,000,” the AIGF report pointed out.

Fatema Agarkar, founder, Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE) added that gaming is being used by many in the education field in the blended learning format, including assessments.