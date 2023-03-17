OpenAI, the US-based Regenerative AI firm that created Internet sensation ChatGPT, has announced that it has started taking subscriptions for GPT-4, the upgraded version of ChatGPT, from India.

“ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today,” it said in a tweet.

Each subscription costs $20 a month plus a tax of $3.60. The interface, however, remains the same as ChatGPT. The change, however, can be seen in the quality of responses.

While ChatGPT is free to use for all users, OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT Plus is a premium product offering additional features and future upgrades.

GPT-4, an advanced version of GPT-3 and GPT-3.5, offers better responses, bringing in more reasoning. It can also answer queries based on visuals.

Failed subscription attempt

Scores of users have made several attempts to buy subscriptions for the premium product in the last two days, ever since the firm announced the release of the updated version. But all those attempts failed, leaving the users in confusion.

“I have made several attempts but all the attempts failed, with a message saying – your card transaction has been rejected,” a user said in a tweet.

Several users raised queries with customer support, while others asked ChatGPT itself why their payment attempts were being rejected.

“Besides asking me to verify our card credentials and access limits, it asked me to check with the customer support of OpenAI, giving its email id,” another user said.

Seeing a large number of attempts from India and card rejection reports, the US firm has announced the opening of subscriptions for India.

