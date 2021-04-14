OpenText launches new content management platform

Nasdaq-listed information management solutions company OpenText has launched a new content services platform Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management

“The future of the workplace is digital. Organisations today need digital business process solutions that are quick and simple to deploy, configure, govern, and use,” Mark J Barrenechea, OpenText Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, said.

Built to connect content to the systems and people that need it, Core Content integrates with business applications that customers already use.

“Whether opening accounts, processing claims, or maintaining property records – it is necessary to know who has the work item, what has happened, where the documents are, and what is needed to get work done,” the firm said.

“By combining content management, case management and integration into lead applications, this solution delivers a unified approach to managing an organisation’s content lifecycle in the context of its formal and informal business processes,” it said.

The explosion of remote work and a hybrid workforce have increased the complexity and scope of organisations’ information management challenges.

“OpenText Core applications enable organisations to modernise and simplify complex information management challenges,” said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText.