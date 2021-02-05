Oppo India launches new variant of A15s phone

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Oppo has launched a new 4+128GB variant of the Oppo A15s smartphone in India.
Oppo had introduced the smartphone in the country last year, in a storage variant of 4+64GB
The phone comes with a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 3D curved body. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset.
The device is equipped with a 4230mAh battery. It runs on ColorOS 7.2.
The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Depth Camera. It has 8MP Main Camera at the front.
The OPPO A15s is available for sale in black and white colours.
The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available at ₹12,490 across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.
