Oppo, Vivo, Samsung pause production in India owing to Covid-19: Report

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Phone makers Oppo, Vivo and Samsung have paused production at their respective Greater Noida factories in light of the lockdown imposed on the district to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an ETTelecom report.
The Chinese smartphone makers and the Korean electronics giant will further discuss further steps to be taken with the Uttar Pradesh government owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
The Union Home Ministry on Monday announced its decision to impose a lockdown on as many as 75 districts that have reported confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a bid to ‘flatten the curve’.
“Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19,“ the Centre said in an official release.
The three-day initial lockdown was imposed starting midnight Sunday. The list of districts where the lockdown has been imposed includes Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district as well.
Samsung has temporarily stopped production at its Noida factory. The company had previously asked its employees from the operations and R&D department to work from home, the report said.
Vivo has also mandated work-from-home for all its non-factory workers from today.
Telecom giants Ericsson and Nokia will be moving ahead with production at their respective Pune and Chennai factories despite the cities being on the list.
Ericsson will be following suggested steps for social distancing with 50 per cent workforce working in the factory , according to the ET report.
As of this morning, India has reported 358 active cases of coronavirus with 23 people having been discharged/cured while the death toll due to the outbreak in the country is at 7.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...