Oppo, Vivo, Samsung pause production in India owing to Covid-19: Report

Phone makers Oppo, Vivo and Samsung have paused production at their respective Greater Noida factories in light of the lockdown imposed on the district to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an ETTelecom report.

The Chinese smartphone makers and the Korean electronics giant will further discuss further steps to be taken with the Uttar Pradesh government owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday announced its decision to impose a lockdown on as many as 75 districts that have reported confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a bid to ‘flatten the curve’.

“Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19,“ the Centre said in an official release.

The three-day initial lockdown was imposed starting midnight Sunday. The list of districts where the lockdown has been imposed includes Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district as well.

Samsung has temporarily stopped production at its Noida factory. The company had previously asked its employees from the operations and R&D department to work from home, the report said.

Vivo has also mandated work-from-home for all its non-factory workers from today.

Telecom giants Ericsson and Nokia will be moving ahead with production at their respective Pune and Chennai factories despite the cities being on the list.

Ericsson will be following suggested steps for social distancing with 50 per cent workforce working in the factory , according to the ET report.

As of this morning, India has reported 358 active cases of coronavirus with 23 people having been discharged/cured while the death toll due to the outbreak in the country is at 7.