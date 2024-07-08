, Generative AI has generated huge interest among organisations. While some of them have already deployed GenAI solutions in some functions, others are weighing the options.

A survey by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by exposure management solutions company Tenable, Inc, showed as many as 73 per cent of organisations in the country are planning to tap GenAI’s potential in the next one year.

However, only 8 per cent of them said they were confident in effectively implementing GenAI technologies. “They are planning to deploy GenAI solutions for enhancing security measures and align IT objectives with their broader business goals,” the survey said.

The online survey included 826 IT and cybersecurity professionals in countries like Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UK and the US. As many as 52 respondents were from India.

The research threw light on the growing adoption of generative AI within Indian businesses, marking a significant pivot in their strategic focus. It reveals a sense of hopeful anticipation among security leaders regarding the capacity of GenAI to enhance security measures.

Challenges

The survey identified two major roadblocks that confronted Indian organisations – a lack of technological maturity (71 per cent) and uncertainty about the applicability of AI within their operations (54 per cent).

“Despite the rise of AI, many Indian businesses are still developing their technology maturity and often lack the resources or skills needed to properly create, train, and implement AI, as well as maintain high standards of data governance,” Nigel Ng, Senior Vice-President, Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan, said.

However, several organisations apprehend security threats. Over 40 per cent of the respondents in India perceive GenAI as a greater security threat than an opportunity.

“This sentiment reflects widespread apprehension regarding cybersecurity risks associated with GenAI implementation. Internal misuse of GenAI emerges as a prominent concern, with 67 per cent of respondents expressing worry about potential misuse within their organisations,” the report said.

“Over 60 per cent of respondents say that providing sensitive data to open-source GenAI puts them at risk of intellectual property theft,” it said.

Interestingly, about one-third of them believed that AI could improve preventive threat response and 42 per cent thought it could help automate security measures.