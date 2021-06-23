OSP guidelines liberalised scrapping limits on data interconnectivity

The government on Wednesday liberalised the guidelines on Other Service Providers (OSPs), under which there will be no restrictions on data interconnectivity between OSP centres of the same company or a group company or any unrelated company.

This will also mean there will be no distinction between domestic and international domestic OSPs. A business process outsourcing (BPO) centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide, including in India.

"We have today extensively liberalised OSP guidelines...this revolutionary step will make India a global nation for BPOs," Minister for Communications and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, told reporters here.

Prasad said India’s BPO industry was one of the largest in the world. Today, India’s IT-BPM industry stands at $37.6 billion (2019-20) or Rs.2.8 lakh crore, giving job opportunities to lakhs of youths.

Further it has the potential for double digit growth, reaching up to $55.5 billion (around Rs. 3.9 lakh crore) by 2025.