Apple partners with TSMC to develop ultra-advanced displays

Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop ultra-advanced display technology in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker plans to ultimately use these micro OLED displays in its upcoming augmented reality devices, the report said, citing sources.

Apple is collaborating with TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, as micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices, the report added.

According to the report, the micro OLED project is currently at the trial production stage, and it will take several years to achieve mass production.

Both Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.