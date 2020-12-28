Realme Watch S Pro flash sale to go on December 29

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The first flash sale for the Realme Watch S Pro will be held on Tuesday, on December 29.
The smartwatch will go on sale on Tuesday from 12:00 noon on realme.com and Flipkart.
The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39 inch large AMOLED touch screen display.
It is powered by a 420mAh large battery embedded within the body. The smartwatch supports up to 15 sports modes, including a new swimming mode to record a user’s swimming sports data in real-time with 5ATM swim-proof.
The watch also supports dual-satellite location. It comes with silicone straps that are available in four colours - black, blue, orange, and green. The Vegan leather strap will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green.
The watch is priced at ₹9,999. Flipkart customers will get a 10 per cent discount on credit card and EMI transactions, Realme said.
The Realme Watch S Pro along with the Realme Watch S are the brand’s latest addition to its premium smartwatches portfolio.
The Realme Watch S is priced at ₹4,999. The first flash sale for the Realme Watch S was held on Monday.
The smartwatch comes with a 1.3 inch colour touchscreen display and supports up to 16 kinds of sports monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh large battery which can last up to 15 days. It features a range of health functions including step monitoring, sedentary reminder and sleep monitoring.
