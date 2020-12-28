Other Gadgets

Realme Watch S Pro flash sale to go on December 29

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

The first flash sale for the Realme Watch S Pro will be held on Tuesday, on December 29.

The smartwatch will go on sale on Tuesday from 12:00 noon on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39 inch large AMOLED touch screen display.

It is powered by a 420mAh large battery embedded within the body. The smartwatch supports up to 15 sports modes, including a new swimming mode to record a user’s swimming sports data in real-time with 5ATM swim-proof.

The watch also supports dual-satellite location. It comes with silicone straps that are available in four colours - black, blue, orange, and green. The Vegan leather strap will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green.

The watch is priced at ₹9,999. Flipkart customers will get a 10 per cent discount on credit card and EMI transactions, Realme said.

The Realme Watch S Pro along with the Realme Watch S are the brand’s latest addition to its premium smartwatches portfolio.

The Realme Watch S is priced at ₹4,999. The first flash sale for the Realme Watch S was held on Monday.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.3 inch colour touchscreen display and supports up to 16 kinds of sports monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh large battery which can last up to 15 days. It features a range of health functions including step monitoring, sedentary reminder and sleep monitoring.

