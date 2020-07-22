Fujifilm’s season sale makes its X-series cameras more affordable

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd has recently announced a host of offers for its best-selling cameras— X-T3, X-A7 and X-T30 as part of its end of season sale, making them more affordable.

Consumers can avail these offers on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as on offline stores.

The Fujifilm products available exclusively on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com & Offline stores include:

Fujifilm X-T3

Fujifilm X-T3 is a 26.1MP camera which features the X Series’ fourth-generation APS-C sensor and a newly developed “X-Trans CMOS 4.” As part of the offer, the X-T3 Body alone will be available at ₹86,000 compared to its original price of ₹108,699. The X-T3 18-55MM Kit, originally priced at ₹138,199 will be available for ₹112,000.

The X-T3 16-80MM Kit will cost ₹140,000 as compared to its original cost of ₹169,999,

The X-T3 Red Badge Lens Combo including X-T3 With XF 8-16MM F/2.8 R LM WR and the. X-T3 Red Badge Lens Combo including X-T3 With XF 100-400MM F/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR will be available at a discount of ₹32,000 with interest-free finance and EMI options (T&C applied).

The brand is providing a discount of ₹22,000 with interest-free finance and EMI options (T&C) for the X-T3 Red Badge Lens Combo including X-T3 With XF 50-140MM F/2.8 R LM OIS WR and the X-T3 Red Badge Lens Combo including X-T3 With XF 16-55MM F/2.8 R LM WR.

Fujifilm X-A7

The X-A7 featuring a 24.24MP APS-C sensor is a compact camera aimed at creators. It features copper wiring to enable high-speed data readout and phase detection pixels across the entire sensor surface to enhance AF speed and accuracy.

The camera will be priced at ₹48,000 as part of the offer compared to its original price of ₹59,999.

Offers for offline stores include:

Fujifilm X-T30

The X-T30 features a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4sensor. It is a compact body that weighs 383 grams. It is powered by the X-Processor 4 image-processing engine The camera can also record 4K/30P video while applying “Film Simulation mode”, including the “ETERNA” with rich colour grading, the brand said.

As part of the sale, the brand is offering the X-T30 with 18-55MM at a price of ₹84,000 in offline stores as compared to its original price of ₹94,999. The X-T30 with 18-135MM will be available at a discounted price of ₹88,000 as compared to the ₹99,999 original price along with a free metal hand grip worth ₹7,999. The offer also includes interest-free EMI options.

Both offers are valid for offline retail stores till July 31.

All EMI offers are available on credit cards of leading banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, Kotak Bank, American Express, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of Baroda and HSBC.

The brand is also running an additional offer on its GFX 50R, available at an exclusive discount of ₹30000. This offer is available on all offline channels.