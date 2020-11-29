Garmin India launches new Forerunner 745 smartwatch

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Garmin India has launched a new smartwatch, its Forerunner 745, which is meant for runners and triathletes looking for detailed training data. It has features like built-in activity profiles, including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more.
The watch feature monitoring tools such as VO2 max, training load, training status, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. Users will also receive on-device running and cycling daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. The watch also offers data on six running metrics – including cadence, stride length, etc.
The Forerunner 745 shows advanced dynamics to help with cycling and swim training. While on a bike, the watch will track data such as left/right balance, time seated and standing, platform centre offset and power phase.
The watch will track data such as track distance, stroke, pace and personal records while swimming. Its recovery time feature will let athletes know how long to rest before a hard training session based on data such as all-day stress, sleep and daily activities.
The smartwatch lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad. It is also compatible with Garmin Coach.
It uses Trendline to provide relevant road, trail or mountain routes based on aggregated from those most traveled by fellow runners and cyclists. Athletes can sync courses from platforms like Strava and Komoot to the watch.
The watch also comes with a Pulse Ox sensor to monitor sleep and a Body Battery energy monitor to track energy levels. It is also equipped with a menstrual cycle tracking feature. It has various built-in safety and tracking features.
The smartwatch can store up to 500 songs. Users can sync playlists from select preloaded music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music or transfer music from a computer.
Users can also receive text messages and view social media updates and emails on the smartwatch.
The Forerunner 745 comes with up to 1 week of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music. It comes in Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic and Black colours.
The smartwatch is priced at ₹52,990. It is available online on Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, Flipkart, Myntra and on Garmin’s online store. It is also available offline at all Garmin brand stores and other popular retail outlets.
