Hero Electronix launches 'Outdoor Security Camera' with AI-enabled features

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has launched its new Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera with a range of new AI-enabled features in India.

The weather-resistant IP65 camera is meant to help with outdoor security for spaces like home or shop entrances, front porch, back yard, balconies and terraces.

The camera comes with a built-in 1W speaker and microphone with echo cancellation to enable two-way communication.

The camera is equipped with advanced features based on artificial intelligence such as Face Mask Detection and Secure Car Parking.

Qubo’s security camera uses AI to identify and notify the user when a visitor entering their home or waiting outside is not wearing a face mask. The feature is meant to help with preventative measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smart futures

Other smart feature of the camera called Secure Car Parking helps users set a safety zone around their car. The camera can detect when the vehicle is outside this user’s safety zoneand alert them about the same. The camera also comes with an option to turn Round the Clock recording on in its field of view. It has a 110-degree field of vision.

The camera can be combined with a speaker to set up an alarm system. There are currently similar security cameras in the market from brands such as Realme and Xiaomi that can be linked with a speaker.

Qubo’s camera brings various flagship features to the system based on artificial intelligence. The camera can be set up with the speaker to create an intruder alarm.

It notifies the user as soon as the camera detects a person “unlike other motion-activated cameras in this category” that send irrelevant alerts like the leaves of the plant moving or their dog moving in the living room,” as per the company.

The camera has a 3MP image sensor. It also supports night vision to help monitor for intruders in the dark.

It also comes with a time-lapse feature which creates a short video is created with daily activities. The camera also supports IVR calls, enabling the camera to alert the users about suspicious activity when the AI detects the same and automatically calls their number.

The camera can support SD card of up to 128GB for physical storage while data captured is also backed up on the cloud.

The camera works in sync with the Qubo app. The camera can be controlled remotely using various modes and routines that can be through the app. Users can select modes such as home, away or night mode.

The device also comes with support for Alexa. Users can see alerts or live feed of the camera on Alexa-enabled devices with a voice command.

The data on the camera is secured using the Q-Crypto framework. All accesses to the device is only from authenticated and authorised users. Simultaneously, the security camera video, audio and image data is protected through encryption and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption, the company said.

The camera will be available for ₹5,490 across leading offline outlets and online channels from this week starting with Amazon.