Huawei launches the Watch GT 2 in India

Huawei Consumer Business group, India today launched a smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by Kirin AI, the first wearable AI chip and also promises 2 weeks of battery life on one charge.

The Kirin A1 chipset is Huawei’s own and works to improve on battery life. It integrates a Bluetooth processing unit, an audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

In daily use the Huawei Watch GT-2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks with both a intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions. Huawei hopes the Kirin A1 Chipset will help it further its footprint in India’s wearable segment down the road.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is intended to be a health and fitness manager for everyday wellbeing, as are most smartwatches. The watch recognises 15 sports activities including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). In terms of heart rate monitoring, the user will be notified if heart rate is above 100bpm or below 50bpm for more than 10 minutes. The watch is also powered with sleep monitoring functions.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said, “Huawei has always been at the forefront of ground breaking technology innovation at the doorstep of our customers. This versatile smart watch Huawei Watch GT2 further underlines our focus on health and fitness and help our customers manage it better. The watch scientifically monitors heart rate, physical activities and sleep pattern with help of accurate positioning feature. Well-equipped with many other features, the latest Huawei Watch GT2, will be users’ own personal trainer that will monitor their vitals and guide them towards good health.”

Baichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian national football team, shared his experience after using the Huawei Watch GT2, “The watch is a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts like me. It is tailor made for tracking and monitor physical activities and essentially plays the role of a personal trainer. It comes with an array of customised features for over 15 sporting activities, churning out a wide range of for better monitoring and management of physical health.”

Huawei Watch GT2 will be available both online and at retail outlets across major Indian cities.

Offline & Online channels: The watch will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and other leading retail stores. As part of pre-sale activity, the customers can book the watch 12 a.m. onwards, from December 12th to 18th, 2019. The 42 mm variant of the watch will be available for INR 14990. Availability and offers will be announced at a later date.

Pricing: Watch GT2 variants are priced as follows- 46mm Sport (Black): INR 15,990; 46mm (Leather): INR 17, 990 and 46mm (Metal): INR 21, 990