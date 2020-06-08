InfinityTM by Harman launches two new audio products for India’s gen-now

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
Infinity Systems, a daughter company of tech firm Harman, launches Infinity’s new soundbar- Infinity Sonic B200 and headphone Infinity Glide 510. According to the official release of the company, the newly-launched products will be available exclusively on Amazon, and HARMAN’s own e-commerce platform, www.Harmanaudio.in.
The American-based tech company mentioned that the Infinity Sonic B200 would give cinematic, bass-rich experience right for the living room. It also has 160W peak power, including a dedicated wireless subwoofer. Infinity claims to provide deep bass with immersive sound for movies, music, and video games.
Immersive sound with 20W x 2- soundbar and 40W subwoofer: With a total 80W RMS Power and 160 W Peak, it pumps out thumping bass
Wireless Streaming: Bluetooth connectivity allows users to pair and stream from any compatible device effortlessly
Multiple connectivity options: a range of sound output options, from Aux, USB and optical input, enabling consumers to connect to various devices
Sleek and Compact Design: Sonic B200 boasts a sleek and compact design that saves space and elevates any room it is in.
Consumers can also stream their music wirelessly from any device with Bluetooth connectivity and multifunction remote.
Infinity also announced the launch of new headphones in its Glide series, The new Infinity Glide 510’s sound lasts up to 72 hours of playtime and comes in a lightweight, foldable and fun design aesthetics, Harman noted.
72-hours playtime: Battery life that lasts up to 3 days for stress-free listening
Dual Equalizer and 36 mm driver: users can go from normal to bass at a touch of a button
Wireless Bluetooth streaming and Bluetooth 5.0
Hands-free calling and Voice-assistant integration for the multitaskers
Lightweight, flat and foldable design with soft cushioned earcups ensuring maximum comfort
Available in two classic colours- Black and Blue
Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio- Harman India stated in an official release: “Encouraged by the Indian consumer’s need for an immersive and bass-rich sound that is accessible to the youth- we are excited to launch Sonic B200, the first soundbar by Infinity. This soundbar will provide the sleek, yet powerfully dramatic viewing experience, desired by our consumers.”
He further added: “We are also looking forward to the young music lovers enjoying the new Glide 510 headphones with an astonishing battery life that lasts three days of uninterrupted listening. The success enjoyed by Infinity is testimony to our legacy in audio and the preferences of Indian consumers, and we will continue to delight them with our uniquely Indian offerings in the coming months.”
Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at ₹17,999 but available at a special launch price of ₹7,299. Infinity Glide 510 is priced at MRP of ₹3,999 and available at a special launch price of ₹1,699.
