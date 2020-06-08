Other Gadgets

InfinityTM by Harman launches two new audio products for India’s gen-now

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

 

Infinity Systems, a daughter company of tech firm Harman, launches Infinity’s new soundbar- Infinity Sonic B200 and headphone Infinity Glide 510. According to the official release of the company, the newly-launched products will be available exclusively on Amazon, and HARMAN’s own e-commerce platform, www.Harmanaudio.in.

The American-based tech company mentioned that the Infinity Sonic B200 would give cinematic, bass-rich experience right for the living room. It also has 160W peak power, including a dedicated wireless subwoofer. Infinity claims to provide deep bass with immersive sound for movies, music, and video games.

Infinity Sonic B200 key features:

Immersive sound with 20W x 2- soundbar and 40W subwoofer: With a total 80W RMS Power and 160 W Peak, it pumps out thumping bass

Wireless Streaming: Bluetooth connectivity allows users to pair and stream from any compatible device effortlessly

Multiple connectivity options: a range of sound output options, from Aux, USB and optical input, enabling consumers to connect to various devices

Sleek and Compact Design: Sonic B200 boasts a sleek and compact design that saves space and elevates any room it is in.

Consumers can also stream their music wirelessly from any device with Bluetooth connectivity and multifunction remote.

Infinity also announced the launch of new headphones in its Glide series, The new Infinity Glide 510’s sound lasts up to 72 hours of playtime and comes in a lightweight, foldable and fun design aesthetics, Harman noted.

Infinity Glide 510 key features:

72-hours playtime: Battery life that lasts up to 3 days for stress-free listening

Dual Equalizer and 36 mm driver: users can go from normal to bass at a touch of a button

Wireless Bluetooth streaming and Bluetooth 5.0

Hands-free calling and Voice-assistant integration for the multitaskers

Lightweight, flat and foldable design with soft cushioned earcups ensuring maximum comfort

Available in two classic colours- Black and Blue

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio- Harman India stated in an official release: “Encouraged by the Indian consumer’s need for an immersive and bass-rich sound that is accessible to the youth- we are excited to launch Sonic B200, the first soundbar by Infinity. This soundbar will provide the sleek, yet powerfully dramatic viewing experience, desired by our consumers.”

He further added: “We are also looking forward to the young music lovers enjoying the new Glide 510 headphones with an astonishing battery life that lasts three days of uninterrupted listening. The success enjoyed by Infinity is testimony to our legacy in audio and the preferences of Indian consumers, and we will continue to delight them with our uniquely Indian offerings in the coming months.”

Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at ₹17,999 but available at a special launch price of ₹7,299. Infinity Glide 510 is priced at MRP of ₹3,999 and available at a special launch price of ₹1,699.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
New launches
consumer electronics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Top 5 robotic start-ups pushing boundaries in India
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.