Samsung launches Samsung Level U2, its neckband-style wireless headphones in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Samsung has launched its new neckband-style wireless headphones, the Samsung Level U2 in India.

The hybrid canal headphones have a waterproof rating of IPX2. They weigh 41.5g and measure 146x39x170 mm. The device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec.

The headphones provide 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge, Samsung said.

The headphones include a USB Type-C port for charging and support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They come with a 12mm speaker unit and two microphones.

The Samsung Level U2 analyses the surrounding wireless to transmit optimal sound for seamless playback, the company said.

The headphones, available in black and blue colours, are priced at ₹1,999, and are exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung.com.

