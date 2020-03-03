Sennheiser launches new range of wireless earphones in India

German audio giant Sennheiser today, announced the launch of its new range of wireless earphones CX 350BT, and CX 150BT in India.

“We are extremely excited to launch two products in the wireless category for our Indian consumers,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India. “Over the last few years, we have seen a phenomenal response in this segment, and through these launches, we are looking forward to gaining more popularity in the youth segment. These earphones embrace the latest wireless technology and sport a sturdy and sleek design.”

Specs and features

The CX 350BT, and CX 150BT both feature a 10-hour battery life and ‘portable’ design. The earphones can be charged through the device’s USB C-type port.

The CX 350BT earphones have a few intelligent features including a one-touch button for voice assistance. The headset features a dedicated voice assistant button for fast access to Siri or Google Assistant, along with smart features such as integrated Sennheiser Smart Control App. Users can control and personalize sound as well as update and configure the earphone through the app.

The CX 350BT also features AptX™ and AptX™ Low Latency support. On compatible devices, AptX™ Low Latency, as the brand claims helps keep sound in “perfect sync” with onscreen action, which makes them ideal for watching movies or gaming.

Both models will be available in black and white colours.

The CX 350BT is priced at ₹7,490 while the CX 150BT is priced at ₹4,990. The devices will be available on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, https://shop.sennheiserindia.com/, and other leading electronic retail outlets in India starting today.