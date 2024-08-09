Ozonetel, a unified customer experience intelligence (CXi) platform, has appointed Shalil Gupta as Managing Director (Global Growth). This move aims to promote the company’s expansion globally, enhance its CX consulting practice, and drive overall business growth.

Shalil Gupta brings over 25 years of leadership experience in business and technology. He worked with organisations like the Hindustan Times, International Data Corporation (IDC), GE Capital Services, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Atul Sharma, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel, said that Shalil Gupta’s appointment would further strengthen the company’s leadership team and positions the company for continued success in the evolving CX landscape.

