Parler resurfaces online with a single message from CEO

Parler’s website currently contains a single message from Parler CEO John Matze which read, “Hello world, is this thing on?”

Below that, the website displays a message that said, “Technical Difficulties.”

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a non-partisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!” it added.

Parler was booted from Amazon, Apple and Google following violence at the US Capitol Hill on January 6. Parler was one of the alternate social media platforms accused of hosting far-right groups where it was used to plan, coordinate and facilitate the attack, the Verge reported.

According to a CNN report, Parler’s domain is currently registered with Epik.

Domains for other social networking platforms such as Gab are also registered with Epik. It is unclear where the Parler website is hosted, as per reports.

Meanwhile Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an interview on Fox News Sunday said that the platform can be restored on the App Store if Parler puts an effective moderation system in place.

“We’ve only suspended them,” Cook said on the interview as quoted by a CNN report. “If they get their moderation together they would be back on there.”