Parler resurfaces online with a single message from CEO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Parler’s website currently contains a single message from Parler CEO John Matze which read, “Hello world, is this thing on?”
Below that, the website displays a message that said, “Technical Difficulties.”
“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a non-partisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!” it added.
Parler was booted from Amazon, Apple and Google following violence at the US Capitol Hill on January 6. Parler was one of the alternate social media platforms accused of hosting far-right groups where it was used to plan, coordinate and facilitate the attack, the Verge reported.
Also read: Capitol Riots: More than 100 individuals arrested, says FBI
According to a CNN report, Parler’s domain is currently registered with Epik.
Domains for other social networking platforms such as Gab are also registered with Epik. It is unclear where the Parler website is hosted, as per reports.
Meanwhile Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an interview on Fox News Sunday said that the platform can be restored on the App Store if Parler puts an effective moderation system in place.
Also read: Apple suspends Parler from App Store
“We’ve only suspended them,” Cook said on the interview as quoted by a CNN report. “If they get their moderation together they would be back on there.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...