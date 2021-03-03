PayPal to hire 1,000 engineers for its India Development Centres

Global digital payments company PayPal on Wednesday said it will hire 1,000 engineers for its India Development Centres across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad over the course of the year.

It will hire technology talent across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics in entry, mid-level and senior roles.

PayPal India also announced plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India.

With digital payments getting accelerated by the pandemic, PayPal, moving forward with its digital first approach, will focus on technology innovation across Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, Data Science, Risk and Security, Customer Experience and other key areas.

Guru Bhat, VP Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM – PayPal India said, “Our India Technology Centers are the largest outside the US and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve. As digital payments move from a nice-to-have to an essential service, we are focused on investing in and nurturing world-class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants.”

PayPal currently employs over 4,500 people across three India Technology Centers.