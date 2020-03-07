Paytm PhonePe take each other’s case on Twitter after Yes Bank fiasco

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
E-commerce payment platforms Paytm and PhonePe trolled each other on the microblogging site Twitter.
The payment platforms took to Twitter hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put Yes Bank private limited under a moratorium, the bank which PhonePe uses to conduct its transactions.
The RBI placed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 per Yes Bank account for the next 30 days.
Due to RBI’s move, Yes Bank services including internet banking and ATM servers were down on Friday. It also hit PhonePe, which relies on Yes Bank for transactions.
As of Friday evening, PhonePe's UPI services were still down while debit and credit card payments were back online.
Hence, Paytm offered to help PhonePe rather cheekily. Paytm tweeted: "Dear PhonePe, Inviting you to PayTm Bank's UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let's get you back up, fast!"
PhonePe couldn’t stomach the jibe , and replied to Paytm that it is not going to desert its “long term partner (Yes Bank).”
PhonePe replied: "Dear PayTm Bank, Inviting you to consider that if your UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down," PhonePe said, adding, "Form is temporary, class is permanent."
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...