Pegasystems develops tool to automatically allot work to bots

Pegasystems Inc, a customer engagement solutions firm, has launched a Pega RPA auto-balancing feature which can automatically allot workloads between an organisation’s available bots.

A bot is a software programme that handles repetitive tasks assigned to it.

This new tool, Pega Robot Manager, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently and automatically assess availability of bot resources without any intervention by humans.

Most robotic process automation (RPA) is anything but robotic when it comes to managing bots. When the demand for bots surges or drops, humans behind the scenes will have to step in to assign work to bots, a Pegasystems statement has said.

The new feature, it claims, has the capability to analyse all work requests and automatically provisions them across available bots.

“When new or unexpected needs arise, the feature dynamically and intelligently reallocates bots in real time to get the work done,” it said.

Earlier this year, the firm introduced two hands-free bot management features. While the Pega X-ray Vision can detect and fix broken bots automatically, the Pega Synchronisation Server ensures bots use the latest robot runtime software at all times, and updates it without requiring the IT team to manually install it.

