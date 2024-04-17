PlanckDOT, a technology startup focusing on Edge Data Centres, raises $350,000 in a bridge round. The current funding round pegs the startup’s valuation at $30 million.

The startup said the proceeds would be used to strengthen the development of its Quanta AI platform, which caters to the rising demand for generative AI applications in data centres.

“Securing this initial investment in our bridge round is a testament to the confidence investors have in the potential of our technology,” Shishir Miglani , Co-Founder of PlanckDOT, said in a statement on Wednesday.

This infusion of capital would help the startup accelerate the development of the Quanta AI platform, which would go a long way in promoting sustainable edge data centres, Ali Ahmed Saleem, Co-Founder & CFO of PlanckDOT Technologies, said.

The company set up eight data centres in different parts of the country.