The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) has asked the Telangana government to promote the establishment of data centres in tier-ii cities and renewable energy parks in the State.

Addressing the maiden IT Conclave organised by CII here on Friday, Sanjeev Deshpande, Convenor of CII (Telangana Digital Transformation, IT & Start-ups Panel), said that the data centres and renewable energy parks would spur growth and employment generation. “This will help reduce migration to the cities,” he said.

“India will embark upon developing its own large language models in the space of artificial intelligence,” Deshpande, who is Head of APAC Region and Managing Director (India) of NTT Data Business Solutions, said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), said that the pace of digital transformation happening in the last three-four years was phenomenal.

“This (digital transformation) is the next Y2K moment for India’s tech sector and Telangana is poised to take leadership herein as the State’s technology ecosystem has matured very well,” he said.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman of CII (Telangana), said that IT exports from the State had gone up by 31 per cent in 2022-23, outperforming the national growth rate of 9.3 per cent. “In the last one year jobs in the IT sector in Telangana have grown by 16.2 per cent,” he said.

