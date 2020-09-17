PS5 to launch in November: Here’s all you need to know

Sony will launch its next-generation gaming console PS5 along with the PS5 Digital edition in November, the company announced at a PS5 showcase event on Wednesday.

Sony is offering two PS5 console options at launch, a digital-only experience along with disc-based gaming.

Both PS5 models will have the same specs. The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.

It is equipped with the ‘Tempest’ 3D AudioTech. It has two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.

Gaming titles

At launch, the consoles will come with titles including a new New God of War title by Santa Monica Studio along with games such as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames) and Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games).

Also read: Sony’s next PS5 event to be held on September 16

Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console, Sony said. Sony’s Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from $49.99 to $69.99 (RRP) on PS5.

The company is offering a PlayStation Plus Collection with the console for PlayStation Plus members.

“PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price,” Sony said.

Price and availability

The console will be available in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting November 12, with the global roll-out slated to begin on November 19. The global roll-out includes Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.99, while the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for $499.99. The exact prices in India for both consoles are yet to be specified.