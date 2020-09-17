PS5 to launch in November: Here’s all you need to know

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Sony will launch its next-generation gaming console PS5 along with the PS5 Digital edition in November, the company announced at a PS5 showcase event on Wednesday.
Sony is offering two PS5 console options at launch, a digital-only experience along with disc-based gaming.
Both PS5 models will have the same specs. The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.
It is equipped with the ‘Tempest’ 3D AudioTech. It has two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.
At launch, the consoles will come with titles including a new New God of War title by Santa Monica Studio along with games such as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames) and Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games).
Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console, Sony said. Sony’s Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from $49.99 to $69.99 (RRP) on PS5.
The company is offering a PlayStation Plus Collection with the console for PlayStation Plus members.
“PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price,” Sony said.
The console will be available in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting November 12, with the global roll-out slated to begin on November 19. The global roll-out includes Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.
The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.99, while the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for $499.99. The exact prices in India for both consoles are yet to be specified.
