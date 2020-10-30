Info-tech

PUBG Mobile to terminate service, access for users in India today

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

PUBG Corporation last month had announced that it will be taking over the India operations of PUBG MOBILE from China’s Tencent Games owing to the recent developments, in a bid to revive the service in India

The announcement points to efforts at revival of the gaming app in India being unsuccessful

PUBG Mobile will terminate all services and access for users in India starting today in compliance with the platform’s ban in India.

Tencent Games, in an announcement on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook page, confirmed that it will be terminating the service in India starting October 30.

“Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property,” read the post.

The government of India last month had banned 118 mobile apps with links to China, including PUBG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said that these apps were engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Tencent meanwhile had said it will engage with Indian authorities to discuss the issue, media reports said. However, with this announcement it seems that efforts for revival of the gaming app in India have not come to fruition.

“Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India,” the Facebook post further read.

