PUBG owner announces new game for India called Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc, the South Korean video game developer behind PUBG has announced the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, its new dedicated game for the Indian market.
The new battle royale game will offer a “AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile,” the company said in an official release. “The game will be released with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues,” it said.
It will be launched as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices and will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play exclusively in India.
Also read: At $131 million, funding for Indian online gaming platforms at 6-year high in 2020
“Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later,” it said.
The company also detailed its measures to ensure privacy and security. The company will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage, it said. “This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” it said.
A video teaser for the game hinted at certain similarities with PUBG which was banned in India last year. Centre last year banned hundreds of mobile apps in India due to security concerns including PUBG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.
Krafton Inc in November last year had also announced its plans to make investments worth $100 million in India “to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.”
