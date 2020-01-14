Q3 comment | Wipro PAT shrinks 4 per cent q-o-q, while revenues rise nearly 2 per cent

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
In a seasonally weak quarter Wipro posted consolidated net profit of ₹2,463 crore, down 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, due to a rise in employee costs during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The rise in employee costs was due to the company’s employee strength rising by 5,865 to 1,87,318 during the quarter. Wipro hired 1,891 freshers for its IT services segment during the quarter.
The profits were also hemmed in as other expenses almost doubled to ₹226 crore during the quarter and by a fall in utilisation of employees during the quarter to 79.6 per cent from 82.1 per cent. The fall in utilisation is because the quarter ending December 2019 sees employees taking furloughs. Employee attrition came in at 15.7 per cent, a level not seen in the last seven quarters.
IT Services’ operating margins were flat as a result at 18.4 per cent during the quarter (vs 18.1 per cent).
Despite the shrinking profits, Wipro revenues from most its service lines, geographies and business verticals, grew during the quarter. The company posted consolidated revenues of ₹15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 219, up 2.3 per cent compared to the previous quarter.
The IT services segment, which makes up nearly 97 per cent of its revenue, rose 3 per cent q-o-q to ₹15,101 crore. Revenues from IT products and State-run enterprises segments shrunk during the quarter. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue rose 1.8 per cent during the quarter.
The company’s IT services revenues in dollar terms came in at $2.095 billion. It managed to meet its revenue guidance for the quarter of $2.065 billion-$ 2.106 billion. It has guided for quarterly revenues of $2.095 billion- $ 2.137 billion.
After tepid growth in the first two quarters of financial year 2019-20, Wipro managed to post decent revenue growth in almost all of its verticals, business units and geographies. Except for its technology business unit, which saw revenues shrink by 3.7 per cent sequentially, all other business units posted positive growth. The technology business unit had posted positive sequential revenue growth in the first two quarters of FY20.
Its mainstay BFSI (31 per cent of revenues) grew 1.1 per cent q-o-q after posting two consecutive quarters of negative sequential growth. The acquisition of Vara Infotech completed in Q2FY20, which provides services to ICICI Bank, pushed up the revenue growth for Wipro.
All geographies posted positive growth in revenues. Despite some weakness seen in Europe in the previous couple of quarters, revenue grew 3 per cent, while Americas posted revenue growth of 1.5 per cent.
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
With GST compensation cess, the balance in Consolidated Fund totals ₹3.59 lakh crore, which is 21.8% of ...
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...