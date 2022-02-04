Qentelli acquires NCS Tech

Qentelli, a US-based technology firm with presence in Hyderabad, has acquired NCS Technologies, a New Jersey (US) based firm that provides digital transformation and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to enterprises.

“The combination will enable us to innovate rapidly for multiple end-user solutions, particularly in areas of cloud, application modernisation, and quality engineering,” Sanjay Jupudi, President and Founder of Qentelli LLC, has said. “The acquisition will also give us intellectual property, client portfolio in the digital space and a delivery centre in the (US) East Coast,” he said.