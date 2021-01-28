Quess to buy stake in gig co Taskmo for ₹10 cr

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Quess Corp, a business services provider, is to buy a 49 per cent stake in gig economy start-up Taskmo for ₹10 crore.
A company statement on Thursday said the investment marks Quess’ entry into the Indian digital gig economy, which is expected to be $4 billion by 2025; it is also the first organised staffing player to make such a move.
Meanwhile, Quess reported a 39 per cent decline in profit after tax to ₹46 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, against ₹75 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations dipped 5 per cent to ₹2,808 crore (₹2,950 crore).
“I am delighted that Quess Corp is again on the growth path, even while our focus on cash generation and debt repayment has brought our company to a net cash position in the last quarter. I am gratified that our employees have reaffirmed our status as a Great Place to Work, a testament to our vibrant and purpose-led culture. Our eyes remain firmly set on our north star of achieving and sustaining a 20 per cent RoE,” said Group CEO and ED Suraj Moraje.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...