QX Global Group bags Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year award

Business process management services provider, QX Global Group, informed that it had received Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award at the 19th Edition of the Asian Leadership Awards.

The award was conferred under the Asian Outsourcing Leadership Awards category, an official statement said.

QX Global has delivery centres in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Mumbai and Noida, and provides cost savings, process efficiencies and transformation in finance, accounts, payroll and recruitment.

Chris Robinson, Executive Chairman & Founder, commented, "We are humbled and honoured to be named as the ‘Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year’ at the Asian Leadership Awards. This recognition is a testament to QX’s hard work and on-going commitment by our people as well as the faith and credibility we have nurtured with our clients and partners alike. We are determined to continue on this incredible journey of business and service excellence."

Close to 1,700 professionals in India cater to organisations across 14 diverse industries in key business areas such as accounts outsourcing, finance & accounting outsourcing, and Back-office recruitment services.

“People are fundamental to our growth and we plan to recruit and train over 1,300 professionals over the next two years, ensuring that we sustain that journey of business transformation,” stated Frank Robinson, Group CEO.