Rajeev Chandrasekhar for linking Digital and Skill India

Technocrat, industrialist turned politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar always brought novel ideas in his speeches in Rajya Sabha, where he is a member for the last 15 years. Started as an independent, he got the support of the JD(U) earlier and then joined the BJP recently.

Now a national spokesman of the BJP, his ability to bring out implementable models in the sectors of IT-enabled services might have helped him to find a place in Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers.

Chandrasekhar’s political activities are based mainly in Karnataka and Kerala. He co-chaired the NDA in Kerala during two elections. He also raised issues that linked politics with technology. Chandrasekhar was one of the first voices against Aadhaar’s initial models when UPA was in power. He also raised voice against section 66A of the IT Act, when Kapil Sibal was the minister for IT and Telecom at the Centre.

As the Supreme Court struck down the section, Chandrasekhar made no hesitation to welcome that order. He urged the Narendra Modi government to draft a new section, which will not be misused as was done with section 66A. “In regulating the use of technology, one’s right to express freely should be respected and not punished,” he said.

Now, as the Minister of State for IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, his opinions in issues such as privacy, governmental control over digital world and censorship will be much more valued. It has to be seen if he sticks to his position on such matters.

He has a bachelor’s degree in technology and a post graduation in science. He has spent years as a technocrat and as an industrialist who developed business models based on developing technology. He has interest in the media business too.

As Minister for Skill Development, he faces tough challenges in helping workers in the unorganised sector to mprove their employability.

Talking to reporters after taking charge of his ministries, he said, “Digital India and Skill India are two tremendously important pillars that will shape the future of the country.” He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he will work towards fulfilling the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Recently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour had asked the Ministry to map the skills of migrant workers who have returned to their villages during the lockdown. The members of the panel had raised objection to the slow speed with which the registration of migrant workers was being done at the Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal, started by the Ministry.