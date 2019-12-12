Info-tech

Rajinikanth tops Twitter trends

R Dinakaran | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Rajinikanth. File photo

Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday falls on December 12. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdaySuperstar, #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI, #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth were trending in No 1, 3, 5 and 6 on Indian trends on Twitter at noon.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed on Wednesday was trending at No 8. Tweets with birthday wishes to Yuvraj Sing were trending at No 2 (#HappyBirthdayYuvi) and No 10 (#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh). Yuvaraj managed to pip Rajinikanth to the top slot occasionally.

 

With Rajinikanth’s political inclinations becoming clearer now, his fans are expecting him to be ready for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections in 2021

Read: Rajinikanth: It’s ‘party’ time for the birthday boy

Published on December 12, 2019
Twitter
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
3one4 Capital announces closure of Continuum I and Rising I funds