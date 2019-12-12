Rajinikanth tops Twitter trends

Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday falls on December 12. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdaySuperstar, #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI, #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth were trending in No 1, 3, 5 and 6 on Indian trends on Twitter at noon.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed on Wednesday was trending at No 8. Tweets with birthday wishes to Yuvraj Sing were trending at No 2 (#HappyBirthdayYuvi) and No 10 (#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh). Yuvaraj managed to pip Rajinikanth to the top slot occasionally.

With Rajinikanth’s political inclinations becoming clearer now, his fans are expecting him to be ready for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections in 2021

