Ramco Systems bags multi-million-dollar deal from Australian varsity

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems on Wednesday said that it has secured a multi-million-dollar global payroll and workforce management deal from a leading Australian university.

With this win, Ramco will expand its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR and payroll transformation, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Ramco will partner with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution while will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian headquartered cloud-based workforce management provider, the filing said.

The shares of Ramco Systems were trading at Rs 172, up by Rs 6.30 or 3.80% on BSE.

