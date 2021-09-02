Info-tech

Ramco Systems bags order from US-based Draken International

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 02, 2021

The Chennai-based software company will implement the latter’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Draken

Chennai-based aviation software provider Ramco Systems has won an order from the US-based Draken International, a leading provider of tactical fighter aircraft for contract adversary air services to the defence industry. Ramco will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Draken,

The software will offer a one-stop solution for managing Draken’s global operations as well as a scalable software platform that will support the company’s rapid expansion plans.

In addition, with its digital enablers like mobile apps, digital task cards, HUBs, Artificial Intelligence, Dashboards, Ramco will also help Draken in its overall digital transformation journey, thus realising paperless operations, improving process efficiencies, and reducing costs, says a release from Ramco.

Published on September 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

contract
Ramco Systems Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like