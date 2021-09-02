Ramco Systems bags order from US-based Draken International

Chennai-based aviation software provider Ramco Systems has won an order from the US-based Draken International, a leading provider of tactical fighter aircraft for contract adversary air services to the defence industry. Ramco will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Draken,

The software will offer a one-stop solution for managing Draken’s global operations as well as a scalable software platform that will support the company’s rapid expansion plans.

In addition, with its digital enablers like mobile apps, digital task cards, HUBs, Artificial Intelligence, Dashboards, Ramco will also help Draken in its overall digital transformation journey, thus realising paperless operations, improving process efficiencies, and reducing costs, says a release from Ramco.