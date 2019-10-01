Reliance Jio reduces price for entry-level smartphone

Reliance Jio has dropped price for its entry-level smartphone to Rs 699 from Rs 1500 during the festive season. This is without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone.

In addition to this, the customers will also get data benefits valued at Rs 700.

Jio will add Rs 99 worth of data for the first 7 recharges by the customer.

"The savings of Rs 800 on the JioPhone and the Rs 700 worth of data, totals to a massive benefit of Rs 1,500 on every JioPhone. This benefit of Rs 1,500 is Jio’s Diwali Gift for a prospering digital India," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Said, “We are making an investment of Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the Bottom of the Economic Pyramid into the Internet Economy."

Since its launch, nearly 7 crore 2G users have been on-boarded on the JioPhone platform.