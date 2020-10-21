Info-tech

RJio launches a ‘Made in India’ web browser

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Taking on the global players like Google, Bing and Yahoo, Reliance Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries, launched a ‘Made in India’ web browser.

The web browser — JioPages — promises data privacy and security by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system and blocks unsolicited ads and pop-ups. It provides user an option to setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code, RIL said in a communiqué.

The browser supports Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It also provides users the option of customising the content according to their preferred language.

JioPages is entirely conceptualised and designed in India, and provides users with options to personalise themes and content.

The browser is built on Chromium Blink engine and provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection, it said.

At present, the browser is launched only for Android smartphones, while the company intends to provide support for other Operating Systems such as iOS shortly.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.