RJio launches a ‘Made in India’ web browser

Taking on the global players like Google, Bing and Yahoo, Reliance Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries, launched a ‘Made in India’ web browser.
The web browser — JioPages — promises data privacy and security by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system and blocks unsolicited ads and pop-ups. It provides user an option to setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code, RIL said in a communiqué.
The browser supports Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It also provides users the option of customising the content according to their preferred language.
JioPages is entirely conceptualised and designed in India, and provides users with options to personalise themes and content.
The browser is built on Chromium Blink engine and provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection, it said.
At present, the browser is launched only for Android smartphones, while the company intends to provide support for other Operating Systems such as iOS shortly.
