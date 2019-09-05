RJio launches JioFiber across 1,600 cities in India

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) service – JioFiber - across 1,600 cities in India. The launch comes after a preview of the service by 5 lakh users and coincides with the third anniversary of the country’s youngest telecom firm.

The company controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani will offer broadband speeds starting at 100 MBPS and to a maximum of 1 GBPS. This will propel India to top five broadband nations globally, RJio said in a statement.

At present, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is at 25 MBPS, while in the US, it is around 90 MBPS.

JioFiber rentals start at Rs 699, with the highest tariff plan at Rs 8,499 per month, which the company claims is priced at one-tenth of the global rates. RJio also said that it will offer 100 Mbps speed even under the lowest tariff plan.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey,” Akash Ambani, Director at RJio said.

RJio has also rolled out three, six and 12 month plans. The company is also offering Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) schemes through tie-ups with banks.