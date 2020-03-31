Info-tech

RJio offers freebies till April 17

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

RJio has been offering voice calls free of charge, while it has been billing only for data usage

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is offering 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS free till April 17.

The minutes and SMSes are provided for all its users across the country. All Jio phone users will continue to receive incoming calls post-validity period, RJio said in a statement.

RJio has a high percentage of users that recharge online. For those who recharge through retail stores and facing difficulty due to the current lockdown, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATMs, SMS and calls, among others, it added.

Earlier, State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and private operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel also announced similar initiatives.

