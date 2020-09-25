RJio partners with AeroMobile to launch in-flight services for post-paid users

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has partnered with AeroMobile to launch India’s first in-flight services for its post-paid users.

AeroMobile, an in-flight mobile connectivity provider, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

The service will enable Indians travelling abroad to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight, RJio said in a statement.

Akash Ambani, Director, Rjio said: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

Currently, in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad.

Kevin Rogers, CEO and Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, AeroMobile said: “With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers.”