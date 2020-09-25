Info-tech

RJio partners with AeroMobile to launch in-flight services for post-paid users

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has partnered with AeroMobile to launch India’s first in-flight services for its post-paid users.

AeroMobile, an in-flight mobile connectivity provider, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

The service will enable Indians travelling abroad to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight, RJio said in a statement.

Akash Ambani, Director, Rjio said: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

 

Currently, in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad.

Kevin Rogers, CEO and Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, AeroMobile said: “With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 25, 2020
RJio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.