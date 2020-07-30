Exceptional gain, Jio to Reliance’s rescue; net profit up 30.6% in Q1

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The consolidated net profit of Reliance Industries Ltd rose 30.6 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2020-21 to ₹13,248 crore from ₹10,141 crore in the first quarter a year-ago.
The profit growth was bolstered by an exceptional item of ₹4,966 crore as profit on divestment of stake in the domestic fuel retailing business — Reliance BP Mobility Services Ltd — that helped compensate for the pandemic-triggered demand destruction across its businesses, except digital services.
Revenue from operations in the first quarter declined 42 per cent to ₹1,00,929 crore from ₹1,74,087 crore a year earlier. The decline was primarily due to the fall in oil/chemicals revenues on the back of a sharp 57.6 per cent decline in the average Brent crude price. The gross refining margins — what a refiner earns by turning a barrel of crude oil into refined products — fell to $6.3 from $8.1 per barrel a year ago. The crude throughput declined to 16.6 million tonnes from 17.5 MMT a year ago.
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) posted a net profit of ₹2,520 crore during the first quarter ended June 30, an 182.8 per cent rise from the ₹891 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. The company’s standalone income from operations, including access revenues, rose 33.7 per cent to ₹16,557 crore (₹12,383 crore).
The retail business registered a 17 per cent decline in revenues to ₹31,633 crore from ₹38,216 crore last year due to the lockdowns and the restrictions in store operations.
The petrochemicals business reported a 30 per cent decline in revenue to ₹25,192 crore (₹37,611 crore) hit by lower price realisations due to Covid disruptions in local and regional markets. The throughput in petrochemicals rose marginally to 8.9 mt from 8.7 mt a year earlier.
Digital boost
Overall, the decline in revenue was partially offset by an increase in the income of the digital services business with strong subscriber addition and significant improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU) to ₹140.3, the company said in a statement.
The demand destruction impacted our hydrocarbons business but the flexibility in our operations enabled us to operate at near-normal levels
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...