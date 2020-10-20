RJio ties up with Qualcomm to develop 5G network

Reliance Jio has announced a partnership with Qualcomm to develop 5G network solutions based on open technologies. This is part of RJio's plans to build its own 5G software stack. It would allow RJio to avoid paying premiums to gear-makers and help it to export to other markets, said a company release. Qualcomm is already an investor in Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani’s plans to build home-grown 5G network solution is based on an open source telecom platform called Open RAN. This network platform, similar to how open source software became a game changer in the 1990s, attempts to build telecom radio and base stations using non-proprietary technology. It will help bring down costs drastically compared to buying proprietary gear from the likes of Nokia and Ericsson.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will accelerate the development of a full suite of 5G products and solutions, as Jio continues to support and drive open technologies in RAN,” said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm. “From Silicon to software all the functions of a software-defined RAN will get tested at Jio Scale."