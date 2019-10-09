Info-tech

RJio to charge 6 paise a minute for voice calls to other mobile operators

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Reliance Jio has decided to charge six paise a minute from its customers making calls to subscribers of other mobile operators. The operator was offering all voice calls at zero charges until now. While calls within RJio network and to landline phones will remain to be available at zero cost, calls to other mobile operators including Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be charged

Interconnect Usage Charge

RJio said it had been forced to impose a fee due to the Interconnect Usage Charge, which it has to pay to other operators. Until now, RJio was paying this fee to other players from its account on behalf of the users.

"So far, in the last three years, Jio has paid nearly ₹13,500 crore as NET IUC charges to the other operators," RJio said.

