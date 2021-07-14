Robotics major UiPath eyes India for growth and talent retention

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
With its maturing automation market and a resource pool of world-class talent, India is becoming a strategic market for growth, said global robotic process automation firm UiPath. Having entered India in 2014, the company currently has over 20 clients working across healthcare, BFSI, retail, SMBs and manufacturing sectors.
“India is a strategic market for UiPath as the opportunity is enormous and growing. Some of the key aspects we will look into is extending our technology leadership, expanding our ecosystem of market and technology partners, as well as our community and attracting and retaining world-class talent,” Rick Harshman, SVP and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan, UiPath, told BusinessLine.
The company’s clientele in India includes Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Capgemini, Hexaware Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, Quess Corp, WNS, Federal Bank, Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, JSW and Max Healthcare to name a few.
Globally, it has over 8,500 customers, which include companies like Google, NASA, General Electric and HP among others. As of Q1 of 2022, the company had reported annual recurring revenue of $653 million, growing at 64 per cent year-on-year.
Harshman added, “India is a great case study from where the lessons can be replicated for other regions. Being one of the key markets, it has matured and the conversation has shifted from adopting automation to scaling automation. Some of the key focus areas for UiPath has been Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, SMBs and manufacturing and customers see new use cases being developed every day to deal with heavy inflow of work.”
The company is currently working on adding an advanced task mining feature wherein, the AI-enabled robots would be able to define and understand unstructured data and documents.
Daniel Dines, Co - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UiPath, said, “Our platform can understand semi structured documents and expand our capabilities to understand unstructured data as well. We have recently started our approaching semantic automation.”
Semantic automation would enable robots to understand the content of the information or script that they have been fed with to process.
“You give them a clear script, and they follow the script without understanding. For instance, if humans are processing an invoice, they understand, but robots don't understand that they are processing an invoice. We aim to bring this understanding to all robots starting from our latest version of task mining tool,” Dines added.
