Google rolled out Chrome OS 107 with new features like ‘Save Desk for Later’ and ‘Long-Press for Accented Letters’.

Samsung Chromebook Chrome OS 107 ‘Save Desk for Later’ enables users to save the desk from the overview screen using buttons available on the left side of the window. Users can access this feature from the ‘Saved for Later’ screen, available on the right of the ‘New Desk’ screen. Users can assign a name to this saved desk, check the creation date, and also see a row of open icons. They can launch any of the saved desks by tapping on them.

Long-press to enable accented letters to physical keyboard

Google also brought the ability to long-press a virtual keyboard key to access accented letters. This can also be achieved with physical keys- if this feature is not available on Chrome OS 107, then it can be enabled from the Chrome flags by navigation.