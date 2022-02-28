Samsung launches its new PC, Galaxy Book2 Business

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its new PC Galaxy Book2 Business, designed for businesses to adapt to the hybrid work environment.

KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Enterprises want to ensure their workforce can be their very best in this new environment, with technology that enables creativity, collaboration and productivity, while also protecting themselves from ever increasing cyber threats. Galaxy Book2 Business is a PC designed for this hybrid world, empowering enterprises with defense-grade security, advanced productivity features and connected Galaxy experiences across devices and operating systems.”

The PC comes with a 14-inch, FHD display. In terms of OS, the device will run on Windows 11 Pro.

It is powered by the Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors or non-vPro version with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors. The vPro and non vPro versions will be available in select markets including Europe, Latin America, North America and India.

The device has an FHD 1080p + IR camera and a Dual MIC setup. It will be equipped with Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos in terms of audio.

Security features

The PC comes with a host of security and productivity features. It will be equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security-critical data and stops PC attacks before the operating system is infiltrated.

Apart from Samsung’s security technology, it will be equipped with Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and a secure embedded processor to protect BIOS.

“Galaxy Book2 Business is able to stop attempts to compromise its system by establishing a Hardware-based Root of Trust, which validates BIOS and builds a dependable trust chain between the CPU, secure embedded processor and SPI flash. Should Galaxy Book2 Business become the target of an attack, the valuable data is secured with BIOS auto-recovery, which can detect threats during the PC’s boot process and it automatically restores the BIOS to a backup copy before corruption strikes,” Samsung said.

It will also come with Microsoft Secured-Core PC (SCPC) that protects each device from kernel and firmware attacks.

Productivity features

In terms of productivity features, it includes features such as Studio Mode for video-conferencing and Auto Framing. Auto Framing keeps the camera focused on the faces on-screen. With Galaxy Book2 Business’ IR Camera, authorised users can log in with facial detection for easy access.

Employees can also use the Samsung Account Single Sign-On feature, which can simplify the authentication process by asking for credentials to be entered only once. Samsung’s new blockchain-based Private Share is a platform for encrypting and sharing confidential information. It supports sharing of image, video, audio, and text files.

“Employees can authorise access and set expiration dates for every file they send, so proprietary and privileged information stays classified. And should an employee misplace their Galaxy Book2 Business PC at any point, they can use Samsung’s SmartThings Find to search for their Galaxy devices and pinpoint the location of each one,” Samsung further said.

Galaxy Book2 Business can sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows to send texts and take calls using both devices. Samsung has also updated its Quick Share feature and merged it with Link Sharing.

The Galaxy Book2 Business will be available starting April in select markets.